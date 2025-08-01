CoD on inclusive health calls for comprehensive provincial HIV/AIDs legislation

A draft Charter of Demands (CoD) on Inclusive Health prepared by Da Hawa Lur for presentation to policy makers has demanded a comprehensive provincial HIV/AIDs prevention, control and reintegration legislation, guaranteeing equal access to all health services regardless of gender identity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A draft Charter of Demands (CoD) on Inclusive Health prepared by Da Hawa Lur for presentation to policy makers has demanded a comprehensive provincial HIV/AIDs prevention, control and reintegration legislation, guaranteeing equal access to all health services regardless of gender identity.

The CoD is prepared for ensuring inclusion of transgender community in health services especially for prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS.

The draft document was presented on Friday at the meeting of Provincial AIDs Network KP for discussion and recommendations for improvement.

While quoting findings of a study by AIDs Control Programme KPACP revealing 70% of respondents lacked basic knowledge about HIV transmission modes, leading to high risk behaviour, the document stressed for comprehensive awareness programmes.

The government should implement targeted awareness programme on HIV/AIDs prevention, transmission, and treatment with focus on high risk population including transgender and general public.

The document also suggested sensitization and training of healthcare professionals by providing them comprehensive training to ensure respectful and non-discriminatory care for HIV/AIDs patients.

It also suggested to ensure baseline testing services are inclusive and accessible to the transgender community in all healthcare facilities. This should include training for staff on the specific needs of transgender patients.

The Charter of Demand also demanded availability of X-ray facility and diagnostic services for transgender community. This includes establishing protocols for respectful treatment in medical settings.

Speaking on the occasion, Shawana Shah, Programme Director Da Hawa Lur apprised participants that the CoD will be finalized in light of recommendations made during the meeting and presented to Standing Committee of Provincial Assembly for its review and further progress for implementation.

She expressed hope that, in light of the recommendations outlined in the Charter of Demand, the KP government would soon enact legislation to ensure fully inclusive and gender-accessible healthcare delivery for all.