UrduPoint.com

Code Of Conduct Draft Finalized To Prevent Unethical Activities On Social Media: Shania

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Code of conduct draft finalized to prevent unethical activities on social media: Shania

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan's Coordinator and member of the Commission on Status of Women, Shania Khan, said the commission had prepared a code of conduct draft for the prevention of immoral posts, comments, and abusive language on social media.

The completed draft has been handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary, Women Development Department which will be presented to the Balochistan Legislative Assembly for further action, she said.

She expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting held to formulate a code of conduct related to social media and during a meeting with a representative delegation of women.

Shania Khan said the Commission on Status of Women has been activated in Balochistan and every forum was active for the protection of women's rights, The Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar, Provincial Chairperson Fauzia Shaheen, and other members and representatives of civil society, in consultation with each other, drafted the code of conduct of social media.

She hoped that the House of Balochistan would ratify it unanimously. Punjab, Sindh, and KP Provincial Commission on Status of Women had already drafted the code of conduct of social media, she added.

After the implementation of this Code of Conduct, any kind of unethical activity on social media will be punishable, she maintained.

She further said the commission would continue to play an active role in Balochistan to provide equal development opportunities to women in political, economic, and social fields.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Social Media Civil Society Women

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

6 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

36 minutes ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

2 hours ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.