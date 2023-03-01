Code of conduct draft finalized to prevent unethical activities on social media: Shania

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan's Coordinator and member of the Commission on Status of Women, Shania Khan, said the commission had prepared a code of conduct draft for the prevention of immoral posts, comments, and abusive language on social media.

The completed draft has been handed over to the Parliamentary Secretary, Women Development Department which will be presented to the Balochistan Legislative Assembly for further action, she said.

She expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting held to formulate a code of conduct related to social media and during a meeting with a representative delegation of women.

Shania Khan said the Commission on Status of Women has been activated in Balochistan and every forum was active for the protection of women's rights, The Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar, Provincial Chairperson Fauzia Shaheen, and other members and representatives of civil society, in consultation with each other, drafted the code of conduct of social media.

She hoped that the House of Balochistan would ratify it unanimously. Punjab, Sindh, and KP Provincial Commission on Status of Women had already drafted the code of conduct of social media, she added.

After the implementation of this Code of Conduct, any kind of unethical activity on social media will be punishable, she maintained.

She further said the commission would continue to play an active role in Balochistan to provide equal development opportunities to women in political, economic, and social fields.