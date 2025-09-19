Code of conduct for Punjab Bar Council Elections 2025 issued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Advocate General Punjab and Returning Officer has issued a formal directive to Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Kareem Khan, along with all divisional and district administrations, announcing the code of conduct for the upcoming Punjab Bar Council Elections 2025.

According to the notification, candidates and their supporters will not be allowed to use banners, posters, hoardings, stickers, pamphlets, calendars, or diaries for campaigning. Only personal interaction and distribution of visiting cards will be permitted for soliciting votes.

The code of conduct further prohibits offering meals or hosting gatherings for voters.

Display of weapons during the election campaign or on polling day will be considered a violation of law. Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Parks & Horticulture Authorities, and TMAs have been directed to immediately remove all prohibited promotional material.

Meanwhile, courts’ premises are to be cleared of election-related posters and banners, with instructions to seek cooperation from bar association officials.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan has appealed to lawyers to voluntarily remove their campaign advertisements, hoardings, stickers, and banners in order to ensure strict compliance with the code of conduct.