Code of conduct for Sargodha by-elections issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the code of conduct for the bye-elections on two provincial assembly seats -- PP-83 Khushab and PP-90 Bhakkar -- in Sargodha region.

Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Javed told APP here on Friday that the ECP was duty-bound to take measures to conduct a fair and free by-elections. He said that according to the code of conduct, provision of level play field for all contesting candidates without any discrimination would be ensured.

The regional election commissioner said that under Clause No 25 of the ECP law, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters would refrain from speeches intended to arouse parochial, sectarian feelings and controversy of conflicts between genders, sects, communities and linguistic groups.

Amir Javed also said that in Clause No 45 of the code of conduct, criticism of other political parties and opponent candidates would be confined to their policies and programmes, past record and work.

All parties must avoid criticising the character and personal life of the opponents.

Amir Javed urged all parties and their candidates to cooperate with the election commission to make the election free and transparent.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also issued a warning to a contesting candidate Malik Muhammad Asif Bhaa Awan over violation of the rules and regulations.