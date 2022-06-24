UrduPoint.com

Code Of Conduct For Sargodha By-elections Issued

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Code of conduct for Sargodha by-elections issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the code of conduct for the bye-elections on two provincial assembly seats -- PP-83 Khushab and PP-90 Bhakkar -- in Sargodha region.

Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Javed told APP here on Friday that the ECP was duty-bound to take measures to conduct a fair and free by-elections. He said that according to the code of conduct, provision of level play field for all contesting candidates without any discrimination would be ensured.

The regional election commissioner said that under Clause No 25 of the ECP law, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters would refrain from speeches intended to arouse parochial, sectarian feelings and controversy of conflicts between genders, sects, communities and linguistic groups.

Amir Javed also said that in Clause No 45 of the code of conduct, criticism of other political parties and opponent candidates would be confined to their policies and programmes, past record and work.

All parties must avoid criticising the character and personal life of the opponents.

Amir Javed urged all parties and their candidates to cooperate with the election commission to make the election free and transparent.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had also issued a warning to a contesting candidate Malik Muhammad Asif Bhaa Awan over violation of the rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab All From PP-83 PP-90

Recent Stories

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

8 minutes ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

18 minutes ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

24 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance ..

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the ..

25 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan ..

Vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan — A Chance to Win vivo X80 a ..

29 minutes ago
 Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the w ..

Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the world to live in by ‘The Econ ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.