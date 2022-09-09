UrduPoint.com

Code Of Conduct Violation Case Against Imran, Others Adjourned Till Sep 15

Published September 09, 2022

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for by-election in NA-31 Peshawar-V on Friday adjourned the proceedings till September 15 in a case pertaining to violation of code of conduct by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for by-election in NA-31 Peshawar-V on Friday adjourned the proceedings till September 15 in a case pertaining to violation of code of conduct by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ministers.

Qazi Babar Irshad advocate appeared before the DMO on behalf of the PTI chief, Saifullah Khan Khalil advocate for the Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb Khan, and Ali Gohar Durrani advocate for provincial ministers Mohammad Iqbal Wazir, Kamran Khan Bangash, Ishtiaq Urmar, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Shaukat Yousafzai.

The counsel requested for the adjournment of the case for submission of written reply due to their engagement in the Supreme Court till September 14.

The DMO had summoned the PTI chief to explain his position on September 9 over alleged use of official resources for his NA-31 election campaign, while the KP chief minister and provincial ministers were issued notices over participation in the public meeting in violation of the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-poll.

