Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during Muharram: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din has said code of ethics will be implemented strictly to maintain law and order in addition to promoting brotherhood and interfaith harmony during Muharramul Haram.

Talking to the media at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office here on Wednesday, he said foolproof security arrangements had been made for 205 Imambargahs and 35 routes of mourning processions in Faisalabad.

He said control rooms had been set up at divisional and district level which would remain active round-the-clock till Ashura.

The police and other departments were alert and performing their responsibilities in a most befitting manner while the public cooperation was also imperative, he added.

A comprehensive strategy had been evolved for safety and security as the administration would remain active round-the-clock, the minister said and appealed to Ulema to promote tolerance, patience and religious harmony.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry and otherofficers were also present.