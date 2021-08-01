UrduPoint.com

Code Of Ethics To Be Implemented Strictly In Muharram: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashraf said on Sunday that a code of ethics would be implemented strictly to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting here at circuit house, he said the government had formulated a 14-point code of ethics, named as 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Zabita-e-Akhlaq' for interfaith harmony and peace during the holy month.

He appealed to the ulema and religious leaders to play their role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram. In this connection, Muttahida Ulema board would also hold meetings with religious leaders for complete implementation of the code of ethics, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Naila Baqir, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed and members of peace committees attended the meeting.

While, religious leaders Mufti Abdul Wahab, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and Hafiz Abdul Waheed Rupriand others were also present.

Members peace committees of district Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar also joined the meeting through video link.

