UrduPoint.com

Code Of Ethics To Stop Hate Speech Against Women Proposed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Code of ethics to stop hate speech against women proposed

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has collaborated with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations (UN) Women to propose a Code of Ethics to prohibit hate speech against women in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has collaborated with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations (UN) Women to propose a Code of Ethics to prohibit hate speech against women in politics.

The proposal aims to ensure that women involved in politics can fully exercise their right to participate in politics and national life in a safe and dignified manner.

The NCSW handed over the proposed Code of Ethics to prohibit hate speech against women in politics to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The Code of Ethics will apply to political parties, candidates, political workers and polling agents. The fundamental principles governing the Code of Ethics include respect for diversity, responsibility, no abusive language against women, free speech, and respectful communication online and offline.

The event was held after consultations in each province.

Parliamentarians, representatives from the election commission, security agencies, civil society, and media parsons participated to discuss the Code of Ethics.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar thanked all the participants for their contribution towards making the country a safer place for women.

Senator Fauzia Arshad and Senator Seemi Ezdi highlighted the importance of curtailing unkind remarks towards women within the political sphere. Ms. Nabila Malick, a member of UN Women, gave a thorough presentation on the introduction and the initiative of the Code of Ethics.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omer Hamid Khan thanked the NCSW, UNDP & UN Women for this initiative and promised to do everything he could to ensure a tolerant society. The ECP has been pushed by the NCSW to bring provisions or restrictions to the code of conduct for political parties, candidates, political workers, etc. to control the hate speech spewed against women.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Women Undp Media Event All From

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

16 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

28 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

28 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

28 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.