Code Red Has Also Been Imposed In Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot.
Rescue personnel have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation, and instructions have been issued to be ready for immediate rescue operations.
All rescuers have been ordered to report to their respective stations immediately, while cancelling their leave.
The Command-and-Control Room is monitoring the emergency situation under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan.
