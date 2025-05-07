Open Menu

Code Red Has Also Been Imposed In Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot.

Rescue personnel have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation, and instructions have been issued to be ready for immediate rescue operations.

All rescuers have been ordered to report to their respective stations immediately, while cancelling their leave.

The Command-and-Control Room is monitoring the emergency situation under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

17 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

17 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

17 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

17 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

17 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

17 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

17 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan