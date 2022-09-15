"Codes goes in, Art comes out", kicks off at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A generative art exhibition "Codes goes in, Art comes out" was kicked off at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Thursday.

Visual artist Sana Muiz, Muhammad Muiz and Farah Mahmood along with Director General PNCA Ayoub Jamali performed the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Generative art is truly working with the essence of what shapes our worlds, physical and digital whereas Coding is the key it is at the heart of generative art, and our lives are constantly built by it.

The artistic exploration of code and how it can re-imagine and be re-purposed is critical. Generative art is one big step in that direction.

People may visit and meet the artists in person at the National Art Gallery, Gallery 10 from 2pm till 4pm.

The exhibition will continue till September 16.