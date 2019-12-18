CoEs to explore various possibilities for making TVET sector productive: Dr Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr Nasir Khan said establishment of Centres of Excellence(CoEs) was a huge opportunity for all TVET stakeholders to explore various possibilities.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said these CoEs were being designed so that they would become a critical component for success of country's TVET sector.

He also remarked that conducive learning environment, well-trained teachers and high-quality equipment will boost the learning avenues for Pakistani youth.

He hoped that the establishment of these CoEs would promote excellence in the technical training environment for development of trained youth according to latest training trends.

The five CoEs would be fully functional by the next year, he added.

Establishment of these centres would provide training for students following the Competency Based Training (CBT) approach, he added.

They would also house continuous professional development activities for teaching faculty as well as assessors and TVET institute managers across Pakistan, he maintained.

He said upgradation of existing five teacher training institutes into CoEs was one of the highlights of PM's "Skills for All" strategy and "TVET Reform Support Programme".

ED NAVTTC stated that these CoEs would offer a functional and sustainable model of quality training of TVET managers, teachers, instructors and assessors in the TVET system of the country.

The Centres of Excellence, he said, were being established in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Kotri and Hub to promote excellent learning environment for youth aspiring their career within TVET sector with the support of European Union, Germany and Norway.

It is worth mentioning here that these centres were being established in collaboration with the development partners of NAVTTC as part of ongoing reform within the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector of Pakistan.