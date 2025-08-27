'Coffee' becomes a cultural phenomenon for City youth as consumption doubles, Experts Reveal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Across the buzzing streets of big cities, 'Coffee culture' thrives as youngsters flock to stylish cafés, not just for the taste, but for the vibe, the visuals and the story each cup tells online, with consumption so high that what once was sipped over three months is now easily emptied in just one.

A local famous coffee brand expert, Shahzaib Khan, while in exclusive conversation with a local news channel, stated that 'Coffee consumption' among Pakistani urban youth has seen unprecedented growth in recent years.

He highlighted that Brazil and African blend coffee brands are especially popular among young consumers for their unique flavors and rich aroma.

“What used to be a casual drink has now evolved into a cultural phenomenon,” Khan explained.

“Youngsters are not just drinking coffee for its taste but are embracing it as part of their identity, lifestyle and social expression. This shift is reflected in the way cafés have become popular social hubs and how coffee moments are shared widely on social media,” he added.

Khan further highlighted that this trend has led to a significant increase in demand, with consumption doubling over the past year alone.

“The market has responded with a variety of innovative flavors, stylish café environments and digital engagement,” he noted.

“Coffee is no longer just a beverage and it is a cultural statement that connects the youth with their big city’s vibrant energy.”

According to Khan, this evolving coffee culture is likely to continue growing as more young people seek unique experiences and social connections through their love for coffee.

When asked about supply challenges, Khan said, “We are currently facing a global shortage of Matcha and Pumpkin Fans , which is impacting availability. Despite this, demand remains high as consumption doubles, showing how deeply coffee culture has taken root among city youth.

He further noted the role of social media in fueling this trend, explaining, “Instagram posts featuring beautifully crafted coffee and café moments have made coffee culture highly aspirational, encouraging more youngsters to explore and share their own experiences.”