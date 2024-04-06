Open Menu

Coffee, Fenugreek Could Boost Muscle Strength: Research

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Coffee, Fenugreek could boost muscle strength: Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) New research suggests that consuming coffee and fenugreek may aid in maintaining muscle strength, particularly in older adults.

A study published in the medical journal ‘Nature’ examined blood samples from elderly individuals in China and Korea.

The study discovered a potential link between coffee and fenugreek consumption and improved muscle health.

This condition, known as Sarcopenia, currently lacks a cure but can be managed with medications and dietary changes.

The study revealed that regular intake of coffee and fenugreek could help preserve muscle strength over time.

These findings offer hope for individuals seeking to maintain their mobility and independence as they age.

While further research is needed to fully understand these findings, adding coffee and fenugreek into diet may offer potential benefits for maintaining muscle health.

Related Topics

China Cure Independence May From Blood

Recent Stories

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

1 hour ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

2 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

16 hours ago
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

16 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

16 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

16 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

16 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan