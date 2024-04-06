Coffee, Fenugreek could boost muscle strength: Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) New research suggests that consuming coffee and fenugreek may aid in maintaining muscle strength, particularly in older adults.

A study published in the medical journal ‘Nature’ examined blood samples from elderly individuals in China and Korea.

The study discovered a potential link between coffee and fenugreek consumption and improved muscle health.

This condition, known as Sarcopenia, currently lacks a cure but can be managed with medications and dietary changes.

The study revealed that regular intake of coffee and fenugreek could help preserve muscle strength over time.

These findings offer hope for individuals seeking to maintain their mobility and independence as they age.

While further research is needed to fully understand these findings, adding coffee and fenugreek into diet may offer potential benefits for maintaining muscle health.