Coffin Of Gen Zia's Father Shifted To Native Graveyard

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:34 PM

Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native graveyard

The district administration Tuesday shifted the coffin of father of former president General (R) Ziaul Haq from Nauthia Graveyard to his native Ziyarat Ghazi Wali Mohammad Graveyard in Nauthia in Peshawar Cantonment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday shifted the coffin of father of former president General (R) Ziaul Haq from Nauthia Graveyard to his native Ziyarat Ghazi Wali Mohammad Graveyard in Nauthia in Peshawar Cantonment.

The administration exhumed the remains of Gen Zia's father on the request of family members following growing encroachment and water logging in Nauthia Graveyard, a district administration official confirmed.

It may be mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of increasing encroachment and water logging in the Nauthia Graveyard sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

On the DC's directives, an assistant commissioner visited the graveyard the other day and informed the family of father of former President Ziaul Haq about the situation. Later, on the family's request, the grave was dug and the coffin was shifted to a safer place in native graveyard in presence of family members.

