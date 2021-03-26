Cogent efforts on to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Around 6.4 million children would be vaccinated during the current month's anti-polio campaign for which over 29000 teams have been constituted to achieve this set target.

During the campaign special emphasis would be laid on areas showing refusal cases besides strict implementation of SOPs against coronavirus would also be ensured. The district administrations have been issued directives to take cogent steps for making the anti-polio campaign a success story.

This was informed by Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Niaz Kazim after inaugurating a five-day anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children at Police Services Hospital here on Friday.

Secretary Health, Sayed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, DG Health Services, Dr Niaz Muhammad, Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit and high officials were present at the occasion.

A five-day anti-polio campaign would start across the province including Peshawar from 29TH March wherein around 6.4 million children below the age of five years would be vaccinated. For the purpose 29000 teams comprising well trained anti-polio workers have been formed to successfully achieve the target.

Talking to media Taimur Saleem Jhagra said among 29000 teams, 25980 would be mobile, 1909 fixed, 1052 transit while 146 would be roaming teams while for effective monitoring of the campaign, 7133 area in-charges have been deputed. Foolproof security measures have been adopted to provide security cover to the anti-polio workers.

Concentrated efforts were needed to eliminate the curse of polio from the society and we all have to put our share in these endeavors. With cogent efforts, he added we could make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a polio-free province.

Due to the coronavirus situation, a decline has been witnessed in anti-polio campaigns, he said adding however now these campaigns have been resumed in total capacity to defeat polio virus. He said Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz was taking personal interest in anti-polio campaigns and fruitful results were being achieved in this regard.

He said during the upcoming campaign we would adopt a zero refusal tolerance policy and laid full focus on areas where such cases were reported. To a question, he said no doubt a surge has been witnessed in coronavirus cases during the current third wave however we were enhancing the capacity of our hospitals to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

He said we have no intentions to impose a complete lockdown as we did during the first wave of coronavirus however he appealed to the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to remain safe.

Jhagra further said that after consultation with traders' community commercial activities would be restricted for two days in a week to contain spread of coronavirus. Decision to close educational institutions in some of the KP districts, he said, was part of anti-coronavirus efforts.

He said a complete ban could not be imposed on economic and commercial activities in the province however every citizen has to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Chief Secretary, Dr Kazim Niaz said tangible steps were underway to contain polio in the province and the district administrations have been directed to utilize all available resources in this regard. He also urged upon the general public to vaccinate their children against polio to save them from the crippling disease and create a healthy society.