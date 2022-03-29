UrduPoint.com

Cogent Steps Afoot To Ensure Clean Environment: Urmar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Cogent steps afoot to ensure clean environment: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Sayyed Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday said the government was taking cogent steps to keep the environment neat and clean as it was a prerequisite for a healthy human life.

Speaking at an anti environmental degradation function here, the minister said there was a dire need to create awareness among people regarding a clean environment for leading a healthy life. He said focus on addressing environmental issues was the priority of the government, adding, war-footing steps were taken to address these issues.

Contrary to the past regimes, he said, the government of PTI, for the first time, was taking environmental friendly steps.

To contain environmental degradation, he said, the mass plantation was being carried out in the province while 385 environmental protection orders were also released. A monitoring system was also devised to check effects that were degrading the environment.

For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "zigzag" technology was introduced for brick kilns that would help control the air pollution to a great extent. The PTI government, he said, made concentrated efforts to cope with challenges of environmental issues so that our next generation could have a clean environment.

He hoped the "Green Pakistan" vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be materialized at any cost.

