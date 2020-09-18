UrduPoint.com
Cogent Steps Taken To Provide Subsidized Flour To KP People: Minister Qalandar Lodhi

Fri 18th September 2020

Cogent steps taken to provide subsidized flour to KP people: Minister Qalandar Lodhi

Provincial Food Minister, Qalandar Lodhi on Friday attended a video link meeting of Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding availability of wheat and current situation in provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial food Minister, Qalandar Lodhi on Friday attended a video link meeting of Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding availability of wheat and current situation in provinces.

Secretary Food Department, Khushaal Khan was also present at the meeting.

The KP Food Minister apprised the Ministry of Food Security and Research regarding availability of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the KP government was taking cogent steps to provide subsidized and best quality flour to its people.

He informed the meeting that to ensure provision of flour at subsidized rates to people, the KP flour mills were being inspected on a daily basis.

He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan every possible relief was being ensured to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said to achieve the desired objectives, the Food Department has devised a comprehensive strategy.

The meeting was also attended by relevant ministers from other provinces through video link call.

