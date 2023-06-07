UrduPoint.com

Cogent Steps Underway To Develop Remote Areas Of KP: Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Cogent steps underway to develop remote areas of KP: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) on Tourism and Culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Zafar Mehmood on Wednesday said that the priority of the provincial government was to provide all basic amenities of life to the people as it would help address the issues of people living in far-flung areas.

Addressing a gathering in the Oghi area of Mansehra district on Wednesday, he said the caretaker government was well aware of the problem being faced by the people, adding that cogent steps were underway to address these issues on an urgent basis.

He said the government's endeavors would yield positive results in the coming days.

The resources of the province were being utilized in the best possible manner.

He assured that Mansehra district people would be given their due rights.

Mehmood said construction and repair of roads in remote areas was our prime priority as it would boost the tourism sector here and help develop these areas.

Infrastructure development he said was necessary to bring the neglected areas at par with the developed.

Former Nazim Oghi, Qazi Zahid Ullah Shah, local political figures, and a large number of people were present at the gathering.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra Oghi All Government Best

Recent Stories

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

10 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

22 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

31 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.