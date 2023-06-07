Cogent steps underway to develop remote areas of KP: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) on Tourism and Culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Zafar Mehmood on Wednesday said that the priority of the provincial government was to provide all basic amenities of life to the people as it would help address the issues of people living in far-flung areas.

Addressing a gathering in the Oghi area of Mansehra district on Wednesday, he said the caretaker government was well aware of the problem being faced by the people, adding that cogent steps were underway to address these issues on an urgent basis.

He said the government's endeavors would yield positive results in the coming days.

The resources of the province were being utilized in the best possible manner.

He assured that Mansehra district people would be given their due rights.

Mehmood said construction and repair of roads in remote areas was our prime priority as it would boost the tourism sector here and help develop these areas.

Infrastructure development he said was necessary to bring the neglected areas at par with the developed.

Former Nazim Oghi, Qazi Zahid Ullah Shah, local political figures, and a large number of people were present at the gathering.