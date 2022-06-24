Cogent steps underway to facilitate people with disabilities: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday said he was quite abreast of the pain of people with disabilities and cogent steps were underway to provide every possible facility to them in all sectors of life.

He said sufficient funds have been allocated in the budget to provide all missing facilities to the people with disabilities.

He was chairing a meeting that was attended by District Officer Social Welfare, Noor Muhammad, Dr Mehboor ur Rehman of Habib Physio Complex and officer from Special education. The meeting thoroughly discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of the people with disabilities.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali said every institution was working by itself for the welfare of the people with disabilities and there was a dire need to ensure liaison between these institutions for achieving better results.

There was also a need to compile a computerized data of the people with disabilities and a website be formed for connecting this data with the NADRA.

He said more funds would be allocated in this regard to provide wheelchairs, tricycles and other facilities to the people with disabilities. With the help of traders' community this mission would be taken forward, the Mayor added.