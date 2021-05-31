Cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said only a cohesive national effort would take Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

The Army Chief visited Command and Staff College (C&SC), Quetta and addressed officers and faculty of Command and Staff College, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS emphasized Pakistan's resolve and determination to confront global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting whole of Nation approach.

He said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

"This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges," the Army Chief underscored.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, the COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions would do all efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan.

The COAS address to staff course-2020-21, focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and Commandant Command and Staff College Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz.