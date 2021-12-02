COIED disposes of 6,047 case of enforced disappearance by November end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) has disposed of 6,047 cases out of a total of 8,279 cases of alleged enforced disappearance from March 2011 to November 30, 2021 across the country.

According to monthly report, the COIED has disposed of as many as 123 cases during November 2021.

During November 2021, Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal presided over hearings at Lahore resulting in disposal of seven cases pertaining to the Punjab.

In addition to the regular comprehensive list of cases of Missing Persons, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini had submitted a received list of Missing Persons from Balochistan. After thorough scrutiny, it was found that the majority of cases lacked the information/ particulars of the missing persons, which are essentially required to trace the whereabouts of a missing person.

However, the commission has initiated seeking reports of those cases from the stakeholders concerned.

In this connection Deputy Commissioners District Kech, Awaran and Panjgur responded and presented verification certificates to the Commission confirming return of 748 missing persons to their homes.

The cases of the missing persons pertaining to other districts of Balochistan have also been taken up by the Commission with the Home Department Balochistan and other quarters concerned. However, after initial notices, it was observed that presence of a Member of the Commission with Regional Office at Quetta is necessarily required to expedite tracing the whereabouts of the remaining missing persons.

Consequently, Regional Office of the Commission at Quetta has been set-up which started functioning with effect from November 15, 2021 under the supervision of Justice Fazal-ur-Rahman, Senior Member of the Commission, despite his services were equally required at Headquarters Islamabad. It is heartening to note that 60 more missing persons have been traced during last 15 days of November, 2021 Thus, 808 missing persons pertaining to "B" Area of Balochistan have been traced as returned to their homes. Efforts are continued to trace the whereabouts of the remaining missing persons. Disposal of 6,047 cases could become possible due to untiring dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal the Chairman of the Commission.

Moreover, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances regularly responds to United Nations Working Group on Enforced Disappearance (UN-WGEID) Geneva on the reports the Working Group releases after its each session.

In the report received by the Commission after 125th Session held from 20-29 September, 2021 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, WGEID informed that 13 cases on the list against Pakistan have been clarified on the basis of reports sent by the Commission. Moreover, cases of 15 mission persons, who are Afghan Nationals, and went missing during the period 1985-90, have been transferred to Afghanistan on the basis of reports submitted by this Commission/Ministry of Interior and efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Mission of Pakistan at Geneva.