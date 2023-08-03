CoIED submits progress report

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) on Thursday submitted its progress report to the Supreme Court

It stated that the number of missing persons increased from 9736 to 9893 in the month of July.

It further said that the commission had addressed a total of 7616 cases of missing persons till July 31, and 2277 cases were still pending.

It further said that during the current year 690 cases of enforced disappearances had been reported while 615 caseswere disposed of.