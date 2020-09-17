UrduPoint.com
COIED Traces 16 Missing Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforce Disappearing (COIED) has traced 16 missing persons during the hearings of 25 cases of alleged disappearances presided over by Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in Lahore on September 16 and 17, 2020.

According to details, Of which some 14 missing persons have returned homes safely, while two persons namely Mehboob Shah and Asjad Waheed Khan have been found confined in the Internment Centre, Lakki Marwat, said a press release issued here.

The traced persons included Muhammad Akram s/o Muhammad Hafeez, Danyal Waheed , s/o Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Iftikhar, s/o Muhammad Ilyas, Mehar Inam Bari, s/o Muhammad Ashraf Sohail, Haris Khan s/o Irshad Ali, Azhar Rehman, s/o Abul Rehman, Abdul Ahad s/o Aziz un Nabi, Muhammad Ayub s/o Hafeezullah, Muhammad Jamil s/o Abdul Majeed, Bilal Ahmed s/o Liaquat Ali, Farman Khan s/o Habib Muhammad, Abdullah s/o Malik Saeed, Hafiz Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Akbar and Abdul Razzaq s/o Muhammad Khan.

The next session of hearings in Lahore is expected in the first week of November 2020.

