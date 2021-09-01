UrduPoint.com

COiOED Disposes Of 5,853 Forced Disappearance Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COiOED) has disposed of 5,853 cases of forced disappearances by August end from out of some 8,100 such cases received from March 2011 to July 2021 from various areas of the country, said progress report issued by Secretary COiOED.

According to the report, during August, 2021, the commission had received 22 new complaints of disappearance. Total cases were some 8,122 by August 31, 2021. Out of these cases, the commission has disposed of 5,853 cases including 56 cases during August, 2021.

In August, 2021 the commission held hearings at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta resulting in disposal of 14 cases pertaining to the Punjab, 09 cases pertaining to  the Sindh, 17 cases  pertaining to the  KPK and 14 cases pertaining to Balochistan, while two cases  pertained  to ICT.

Sub-office of the commission has become fully active at Karachi after the joining of Justice (r) Zia Parvez as Member of the Commission.

Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Sharif Virk, Member visited Lahore for hearing cases pertaining to certain districts of Punjab. Similarly, Justice Fazal-ur-Rahman, senior member visited Quetta from 23-28 August, 2021. During his visit, 61 cases were fixed for hearing out of which 14 cases have been disposed of and in all these cases, the disappeared persons have returned home. Moreover, sub-office of the commission was being set up at Quetta, which is likely to become functional soon for regular hearings of the cases at Quetta for the convenience of families in Balochistan.

