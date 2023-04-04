CoIoED resolves 7,164 cases by March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIoED) announced that it had disposed off 7,164 cases out of the total 9,393 registered cases by the end of March 2023.

According to a monthly report released by ColoED, In March 2023 alone, the commission registered 141 new cases, bringing the total registered cases to 9,534, said a spokesman of the commission.

During the same month, the commission disposed of 59 cases, which meant that the total number of missing person cases solved by March 31, 2023, was 7,164, leaving a balance of 2,370 cases.

The spokesperson for CoED revealed that out of the 59 cases that were solved in March 2023, 52 missing persons were traced, 47 of whom had returned home safely, while two were in jail. Three dead bodies were also recovered. It was discovered that seven cases were not cases of enforced disappearances.

The report also stated that in March 2023, 58 new cases were received from Nasrallah Baloch through the Home & Tribal Affairs Department of Balochistan.

The persons gone missing in these cases were reportedmissing between the years 2015 and 2022.