Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CoIoED Resolves 7,164 Cases By March 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CoIoED resolves 7,164 cases by March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIoED) announced that it had disposed off 7,164 cases out of the total 9,393 registered cases by the end of March 2023.

According to a monthly report released by ColoED, In March 2023 alone, the commission registered 141 new cases, bringing the total registered cases to 9,534, said a spokesman of the commission.

During the same month, the commission disposed of 59 cases, which meant that the total number of missing person cases solved by March 31, 2023, was 7,164, leaving a balance of 2,370 cases.

The spokesperson for CoED revealed that out of the 59 cases that were solved in March 2023, 52 missing persons were traced, 47 of whom had returned home safely, while two were in jail. Three dead bodies were also recovered. It was discovered that seven cases were not cases of enforced disappearances.

The report also stated that in March 2023, 58 new cases were received from Nasrallah Baloch through the Home & Tribal Affairs Department of Balochistan.

The persons gone missing in these cases were reportedmissing between the years 2015 and 2022.

Related Topics

Dead Balochistan Missing Persons Jail Same March 2015 From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

17 minutes ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

1 hour ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

2 hours ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.