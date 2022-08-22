UrduPoint.com

Coke Studio Singer Wahab Ali Bugti Displaced By Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 09:55 PM



Heavy rainfall has displaced thousands of people, claiming precious human lives and causing financial losses across Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Heavy rainfall has displaced thousands of people, claiming precious human lives and causing financial losses across Balochistan.

Wahab Ali Bugti, the Coke Studio's singer for the famous song "Kana Yari" was also displaced by flash floods due to heavy rainfall in Balochistan.

Flash floods unleashed by torrential rains in Dera Bugti forced Wahab Ali Bugti to migrate toward Dera Murad Jamali and take refuge in a tent.

Wahab Bugti in a tweet said that he has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. "His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home," the tweet read, alongside photographs of Bugti and his family standing amongst the rubble left behind by the flooding.

