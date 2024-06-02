Open Menu

Col Helen's Elevation To Brigadier's Rank Beacon Of Hope For Christian Community: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Colonel Dr Helen Mary's promotion to the rank of brigadier was a beacon of hope for the Pakistani Christian community.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, Colonel Dr Helen Mary Robert was another living example of merit and national representation in the Pakistan Army.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while addressing the First Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, said: "You are free, whatever religion, caste or creed you belong to has nothing to do with state affairs."

On another occasion, the founder of Pakistan said: "Minorities shall be deemed to be citizens of Pakistan without distinction of caste, colour, religion or creed and shall enjoy all their rights and privileges and the rights of citizenship.

"

The Pakistan Army made the same decree of the Quaid-e-Azam a slogan and today decisions are made in the Pakistan Army regardless of religious, linguistic and gender discrimination.

Colonel Dr Helen Mary recently became the first Christian woman to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier in the Pakistan Army.

Col. Dr. Helen Mary Robert has been serving as a pathologist in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps for 26 years.

Colonel Dr Helen Meri considered it an honour to serve the country and the nation while living in the Pakistan Army

"Colonel Dr Helen Meri is a living example of merit without distinction in the Pakistan Army," the ISPR said.

