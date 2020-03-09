Col Mujeeb ur Rehman of Pak Army martyred in operation against terrorists

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Army foiled terrorists attack in DI Khan and recovered large number of cache of arms and ammunition from terrorist hideout in Tank.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) An officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in fight against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said here on Monday.

Pakistan Army foiled terrorists’ attack Dera Ismail Khan and killed two terrorists (the high value targets) during the operation and foiled terrorists’ attack,

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote: “Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist Hideout near Tank, DI Khan,During operation two terrorists (high value targets) killed.

In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat,”.

Colonel Mujeebur Rehman who embraced martyrdom was the resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltisan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

ISPR said that operation was conducted on confirmed intelligence reports as the terrorists were hiding out near Tank area in DI Khan. After killing terrorists and foiling their attack, the army recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from terrorist hideout, the ISPR added.