UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Col Mujeeb Ur Rehman Of Pak Army Martyred In Operation Against Terrorists

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

Col Mujeeb ur Rehman of Pak Army martyred in operation against terrorists

Pakistan Army foiled terrorists attack in DI Khan and recovered large number of cache of arms and ammunition from terrorist hideout in Tank.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) An officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in fight against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said here on Monday.

Pakistan Army foiled terrorists’ attack Dera Ismail Khan and killed two terrorists (the high value targets) during the operation and foiled terrorists’ attack,

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote: “Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist Hideout near Tank, DI Khan,During operation two terrorists (high value targets) killed.

In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat,”.

Colonel Mujeebur Rehman who embraced martyrdom was the resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltisan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

ISPR said that operation was conducted on confirmed intelligence reports as the terrorists were hiding out near Tank area in DI Khan. After killing terrorists and foiling their attack, the army recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from terrorist hideout, the ISPR added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Fire Army Exchange Twitter ISPR Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Tank From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 33 to 480 ca ..

18 minutes ago

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls ..

18 minutes ago

"Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to invigorate Pakistan's ..

18 minutes ago

DPRK test-fires short-range projectiles: S.Korea's ..

18 minutes ago

S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new ..

21 minutes ago

Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt rises to 55

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.