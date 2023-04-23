UrduPoint.com

Col (retd) Muqarab Khan Martyred In Armed Attack: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Col (retd) Muqarab Khan martyred in armed attack: Police

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Colonel (Retd) Muqarab Khan was shot dead by an unknown attacker at Mohallah Khoaidad Khel in the limit of Lakki City police station here on Sunday evening.

According to police, Col (retd) Muqarab Khan was present in his hujra (guest room) for an exchange of Eid greetings with people when an attacker disguised as a guest, entered and opened fire at him and he died on the spot.

The attacker escaped from the scene.

Police rushed to the spot and started search operation to arrest the accused. A case has been registered against unidentified killers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Police Station Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

28 minutes ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

28 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

3 hours ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.