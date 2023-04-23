Col (retd) Muqarab Khan martyred in armed attack: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Colonel (Retd) Muqarab Khan was shot dead by an unknown attacker at Mohallah Khoaidad Khel in the limit of Lakki City police station here on Sunday evening.

According to police, Col (retd) Muqarab Khan was present in his hujra (guest room) for an exchange of Eid greetings with people when an attacker disguised as a guest, entered and opened fire at him and he died on the spot.

The attacker escaped from the scene.

Police rushed to the spot and started search operation to arrest the accused. A case has been registered against unidentified killers.