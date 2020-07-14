Col (Retd) Toor visits district jail Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Home Department Additional Director Monitoring, Col (Retd) Toor on Tuesday inspected the district jail Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Home Department Additional Director Monitoring, Col (Retd) Toor on Tuesday inspected the district jail Gujrat.

According to official sources, he inspected all barracks including UCCP block, interview shed and waiting rooms.

He listened the problems of prisoners individually and collectively.

The ADM checked the quality of food in kitchens and inquired about the health of prisoners patients admitted in the jail hospital.

Col (retd) Toor also checked the rates of various items in the jailcanteen and appreciated the arrangements made by the jail administration.