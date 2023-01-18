UrduPoint.com

Cold And Cloudy Weather Predicted For Most KP

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Cold and cloudy weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted cold and cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while severe cold will remain in the upper regions and hilly areas.

It said that light rain with snowfall is also expected in the hills of Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts in the night.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained extremely cold and dry in most parts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 20/01, Chitral 07/-1, Timergara 16/-1, Dir 12/-6, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 10/-16, Drosh 07/-2, Saidu Sharif 16/-4, Pattan 15/07, Malam Jabba 05/-7, Takht Bhai 20/00, Kakul 12/-2, Balakot 16/02, Parachinar 12/-6, Bannu 20/01, Cherat 09/01, D.I. Khan 23/03.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -16°C in Kalam, -08°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -07 C in Malam Jabba and -06°C in Parachinar.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Saidu Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

24 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

33 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

57 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.