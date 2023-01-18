Cold and cloudy weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted cold and cloudy weather in most parts of the province, while severe cold will remain in the upper regions and hilly areas.

It said that light rain with snowfall is also expected in the hills of Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts in the night.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained extremely cold and dry in most parts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 20/01, Chitral 07/-1, Timergara 16/-1, Dir 12/-6, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 10/-16, Drosh 07/-2, Saidu Sharif 16/-4, Pattan 15/07, Malam Jabba 05/-7, Takht Bhai 20/00, Kakul 12/-2, Balakot 16/02, Parachinar 12/-6, Bannu 20/01, Cherat 09/01, D.I. Khan 23/03.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -16°C in Kalam, -08°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -07 C in Malam Jabba and -06°C in Parachinar.