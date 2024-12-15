Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather Forecast For Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain very cold in hilly areas during the period.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was passing over western and upper parts of the country.

Shallow to moderate fog (in patches) is likely at few places in Northeast/South Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in hilly areas.

Shallow fog prevailed at few places in central or southern Punjab.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Skardu, Astore -11C, Gupis -07, Gilgit, Bagrote, Kalat -05, Hunza -04, Dir and Kalam -03C.

