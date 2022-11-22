UrduPoint.com

Cold And Dry Weather Likely; Fog To Continue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

However, foggy conditions are likely in plain districts of Punjab in morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -08 C, Astore, Kalam -05, Ziarat, Skardu -04, Bagrote, Hunza -03, Gupis, Kalat -02, Baramulla and Gilgit -01 C.

