Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.

Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A westerly wave was still affecting northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snow over the mountains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 28mm and Airport 22), Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16, Kalam 11, Dir (Upper and Lower 10), Saidu Sharif 11, Malam Jabba 07, Kakul, Pattan 03, Chitral, Drosh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote, Chilas, Gilgit and Hunza 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded was Leh -06 C, Kalam and Kalat -02 C.

