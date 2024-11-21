Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country.
However, cloudy weather with light rain (light snowfall over mountains) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.
Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted at isolated plain areas of Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07C, Skardu -05, Astore, Gupis -03, Kalam and Gilgit -01C.
