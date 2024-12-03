Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm accompanied by snowfall over hilly areas are expected at isolated locations in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shallow fog patches are likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the early morning and nighttime hours.

A westerly wave was currently influencing the western and upper parts of the country, contributing to the changing weather patterns.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms were reported in isolated areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, southern Punjab, and upper Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kalam recorded the highest rainfall at 13 mm, followed by Mir Khani with 05 mm, Drosh with 03 mm, Chitral with 02 mm, and Upper Dir receiving 1 mm. In Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan experienced light rainfall with 1 mm recorded. Similarly, Sindh’s Jacobabad also reported 1 mm of rain.

In addition to the rainfall, snow blanketed Kalam, with 2.5 inches recorded. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions due to wet and slippery conditions.

During the period, Leh experienced the coldest weather at a frigid -8 C temperature. Skardu, Gopis, and Hunza also saw freezing temperatures, each recording -3C, while Kalam, with its snowy conditions, dropped to -1 C.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for extremely cold conditions.

