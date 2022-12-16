Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 hours: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in the Potohar region during morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Skardu -09, Ziarat, Astore, Gupis -05, Kalam, Kalat, Gilgit, Hunza -04 and Quetta -03 C.