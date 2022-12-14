UrduPoint.com

Cold And Dry Weather Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Cold and dry weather predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while it will remain very cold in hilly areas/ upper parts, during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mainly cold, dry, and cloudy in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas/ upper parts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/05, Chitral 15/00, Timergara 22/04, Dir 16/00, Mirkhani 16/03, Kalam 11/-5, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 20/00, Pattan 23/09, Malam Jabba 08/00, Takht Bhai 23/04, Kakul 17/01, Balakot 21/03, Parachinar 21/-2, Bannu 24/05, Cherat 15/05, D.I. Khan 25/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

More Stories From Pakistan

