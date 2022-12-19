UrduPoint.com

Cold And Dry Weather Predicted For Most KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that fog is also likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during the night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/03, Chitral 17/03, Timergara 21/03, Dir 20/00, Mirkhani 17/-1, Kalam 15/-3, Drosh 17/02, Saidu Sharif 20/01, Pattan 22/10, Malam Jabba 12/01, Takht Bhai 21/04, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 17/02, Bannu 25/04, Cherat 16/07, D.I. Khan 24/08.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

