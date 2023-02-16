Cold and dry weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold weather in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over the hills are likely to occur over Chitral districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/09, Chitral 14/05, Timergara 20/05, Dir 20/03, Mirkhani 14/00, Kalam 12/-06, Drosh 11/00, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 19/12, Malam Jabba 09/-02, Takht Bhai 26/08, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 23/07, Parachinar 20/00, Bannu 29/08, Cherat 16/05, D.I. Khan 30/10.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -06 °C, and Malam Jabba -02°C.