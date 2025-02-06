Cold And Dry Weather To Persist Across Country, Westerly Wave Expected On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected across most parts of the country on Friday, while hilly areas will experience very cold conditions during evening and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
A continental air system is prevailing over most regions, keeping the weather dry. However, a shallow westerly wave is expected to approach the western parts of the country from tomorrow evening or night, which may bring slight changes in weather patterns.
In the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions dominated most areas, with isolated rain and snowfall recorded in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to PMD, Dir (Upper) received 4mm of rainfall, while Pattan recorded 2mm.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were Leh -13 C, Ziarat -07 C, Gupis, Kalat, and Quetta -06 C, Astore, Kalam, and Skardu -04 C, while Bagrote, Malam Jabba, Hunza -03 C, and Dir and Rawalakot -02 C.
The authorities have advised residents, especially in hilly regions, to take necessary precautions against cold weather and possible disruptions due to snowfall.
Recent Stories
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup7 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi train mishap7 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb7 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case7 minutes ago
-
House provided to another martyr's family8 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday8 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a mobile outlet on violation of PoS rules8 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments launched in Sialkot8 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns judicial complex attack case against PTI's leadership17 minutes ago
-
Girls’ College delegation visits operations division under friends of Police program17 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises 'Shaam-e-Sukhn'' mushaira at Pak Tea House17 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman ensures Rs. 250,000 payment to PASSCO complainant18 minutes ago