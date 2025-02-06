Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected across most parts of the country on Friday, while hilly areas will experience very cold conditions during evening and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A continental air system is prevailing over most regions, keeping the weather dry. However, a shallow westerly wave is expected to approach the western parts of the country from tomorrow evening or night, which may bring slight changes in weather patterns.

In the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions dominated most areas, with isolated rain and snowfall recorded in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to PMD, Dir (Upper) received 4mm of rainfall, while Pattan recorded 2mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were Leh -13 C, Ziarat -07 C, Gupis, Kalat, and Quetta -06 C, Astore, Kalam, and Skardu -04 C, while Bagrote, Malam Jabba, Hunza -03 C, and Dir and Rawalakot -02 C.

The authorities have advised residents, especially in hilly regions, to take necessary precautions against cold weather and possible disruptions due to snowfall.