Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather To Persist Across Country, Westerly Wave Expected On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected across most parts of the country on Friday, while hilly areas will experience very cold conditions during evening and night hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A continental air system is prevailing over most regions, keeping the weather dry. However, a shallow westerly wave is expected to approach the western parts of the country from tomorrow evening or night, which may bring slight changes in weather patterns.

In the past 24 hours, cold and dry conditions dominated most areas, with isolated rain and snowfall recorded in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to PMD, Dir (Upper) received 4mm of rainfall, while Pattan recorded 2mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were Leh -13 C, Ziarat -07 C, Gupis, Kalat, and Quetta -06 C, Astore, Kalam, and Skardu -04 C, while Bagrote, Malam Jabba, Hunza -03 C, and Dir and Rawalakot -02 C.

The authorities have advised residents, especially in hilly regions, to take necessary precautions against cold weather and possible disruptions due to snowfall.

Recent Stories

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

47 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

48 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

1 hour ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

1 hour ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

1 hour ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

2 hours ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

2 hours ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan