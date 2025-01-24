Cold And Dry Weather To Persist Across Pakistan: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions during the morning and night hours.
According to the PMD, the prevailing synoptic situation indicates the dominance of continental air over the region, leading to the current weather pattern.
During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across the country, while hilly areas experienced harshly cold conditions.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh at -12 C, Kalam and Gupis at -9 C, Astore at -9 C, Kalat at -8 C, Skardu at -6 C, Hunza and Quetta at -4 C, and Malam Jabba, Dir, and Parachinar at -3 C.
The PMD advises citizens in hilly regions to take necessary precautions to protect against the freezing temperatures, particularly during the night.
