Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail Across Country With Chances Of Fog At Some Places
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to dominate most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to dominate most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
However, shallow to moderate fog is anticipated at isolated locations in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.
The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most areas, while a westerly wave is influencing the western and upper regions of the country.
During the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy conditions were observed in most parts of Pakistan, accompanied by rain and snowfall in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and north Balochistan.
The rainfall was recorded in Kalat (8mm), Sibbi (2mm), and Barkhan (1mm) in Balochistan, while Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan received 6mm of rain.
The snowfall of 05 inches was recorded in Astore and 02 inches in Kalam.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were -10 C in Leh, -7C in Gupis, -5C in Skardu, -4C in Astore and Malam Jabba, and -3C in Rawalakot.
The citizens are advised to take precautions during foggy conditions and stay updated on weather forecasts.
Recent Stories
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner
Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..
Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told
Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palesti ..
Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributio ..
Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman WAPDA31 seconds ago
-
NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions32 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places34 seconds ago
-
Political workers demand intra-party democracy34 seconds ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme36 seconds ago
-
Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Punjab development pro ..3 minutes ago
-
Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told3 minutes ago
-
Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palestine3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributions3 minutes ago
-
Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA23 seconds ago