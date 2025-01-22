Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some places

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to dominate most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to dominate most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

However, shallow to moderate fog is anticipated at isolated locations in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most areas, while a westerly wave is influencing the western and upper regions of the country.

During the past 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy conditions were observed in most parts of Pakistan, accompanied by rain and snowfall in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and north Balochistan.

The rainfall was recorded in Kalat (8mm), Sibbi (2mm), and Barkhan (1mm) in Balochistan, while Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan received 6mm of rain.

The snowfall of 05 inches was recorded in Astore and 02 inches in Kalam.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were -10 C in Leh, -7C in Gupis, -5C in Skardu, -4C in Astore and Malam Jabba, and -3C in Rawalakot.

The citizens are advised to take precautions during foggy conditions and stay updated on weather forecasts.