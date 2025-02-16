Cold and dry weather to prevail across most parts of the country on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather on Monday, while light rain and snowfall are likely in select northern and western regions, bringing a slight change in conditions for some areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a light rain-thunderstorm accompanied by snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated locations in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northwestern Balochistan.

These areas may witness brief but noticeable precipitation, offering temporary relief from the otherwise dry and chilly spell.

In the Federal capital, Islamabad, and its surroundings, the weather will remain cold and dry throughout the day, with temperatures likely to drop further at night.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience similar cold and dry conditions in most districts, with northern parts turning even colder during nighttime. Light rain and snowfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, and their adjacent areas, making travel in these regions slightly challenging.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather will dominate most districts, though Murree, Galiyat, and their surroundings may experience partly cloudy conditions with chilly temperatures.

Sindh will remain largely dry with occasional patches of clouds scattered across different districts.

Balochistan, known for its biting winter winds, is expected to remain cold and partly cloudy.

However, some districts, including Quetta, Ziarat, Qalat, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pashin, and Chaghi, may receive light rain and thunderstorms. The higher altitudes in these regions could also see light snowfall, adding to the wintry landscape.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are set to witness cold and cloudy weather, with isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan likely to receive light rain and snowfall.

Kashmir, on the other hand, will experience a mix of cold and partly cloudy conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, most parts of the country remained cold and dry, although some areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received light rain and snowfall.

Malam Jabba recorded four millimeters of rainfall, while Pattan received three millimeters. Chitral, Dir, and Mir Khani each recorded one millimeter of rainfall, while Malam Jabba also reported a light snowfall of one inch.

The lowest temperatures recorded across the country highlighted the intensity of the cold wave.

Leh remained the coldest place with a freezing temperature of minus eight degrees Celsius, followed by Gupis and Kalam at minus four.

Bagrote recorded minus three degrees, while Skardu stood at minus two degrees Celsius.

As the cold spell continues, residents in affected areas are advised to brace for chilly conditions and remain prepared for possible rain and snowfall in hilly regions.