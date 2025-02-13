Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail Across Pakistan: PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, with very cold conditions expected in hilly areas, particularly during morning and night hours.
The weather will remain cold and dry in the Federal capital and its surrounding areas.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will experience cold and dry weather, while northern areas will see very cold conditions in the morning and at night. Punjab will also witness cold and dry conditions in most districts, with Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas likely to experience very cold and partly cloudy weather.
Sindh will remain dry, with no significant weather activity expected.
In Balochistan, most districts will have cold and dry weather, while northern areas will face severe cold during morning and night hours.
Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Chagai, and nearby areas may experience partly cloudy conditions with gusty winds and light rain during the evening or night.
Kashmir will experience very cold and dry weather, while Gilgit-Baltistan may receive light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the evening or night.
Cold and dry conditions prevailed across most regions of the country in the past 24 hours.
The lowest recorded temperatures today were Leh at -11 C, Kalam at -6 C, Gopis and Astore at -4 C, and Malam Jabba and Bagrot at -3 C.
The PMD advises residents in colder regions to take necessary precautions against extreme temperatures, particularly during night hours.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari6 minutes ago
-
ITP’s three-day road safety campaign for motorcyclists concludes6 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar11 minutes ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday11 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment11 minutes ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique14 minutes ago
-
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration9 minutes ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment30 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor28 minutes ago