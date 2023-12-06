Cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travellers on motorways/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 22/04, Chitral 20/03, Timergara 21/03, Dir 20/-01, Mirkhani 22/00, Kalam 16/-03, Drosh 17/04, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 25/17, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 23/05, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 22/03, Parachinar 18/01, Bannu 24/08, Cherat 14/05, DI Khan City 26/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°c in Tirah Valley of Khyber district and Kalam.