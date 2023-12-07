Cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travelers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 23/04, Chitral 21/01, Timergara 21/03, Dir 21/-01, Mirkhani 23/00, Kalam 17/-03, Drosh 18/05, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 24/15, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 22/04, Kakul 19/03, Balakot 22/02, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 23/07, Cherat 14/05, DI Khan City 25/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and Kalam.