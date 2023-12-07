Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travelers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 23/04, Chitral 21/01, Timergara 21/03, Dir 21/-01, Mirkhani 23/00, Kalam 17/-03, Drosh 18/05, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 24/15, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 22/04, Kakul 19/03, Balakot 22/02, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 23/07, Cherat 14/05, DI Khan City 25/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

16 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

16 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

16 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

16 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

16 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

16 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

16 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

16 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

16 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan