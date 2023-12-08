Cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travelers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/04, Chitral 19/01, Timergara 21/03, Dir 21/00, Mirkhani 23/01, Kalam 17/-04, Drosh 18/05, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 24/13, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 23/04, Kakul 19/04, Balakot 23/02, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 25/07, Cherat 14/04, DI Khan City 25/09.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -04°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.