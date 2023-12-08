Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province.

It said that dense foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night. Travelers on Motorway/highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/04, Chitral 19/01, Timergara 21/03, Dir 21/00, Mirkhani 23/01, Kalam 17/-04, Drosh 18/05, Saidu Sharif 21/03, Pattan 24/13, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 23/04, Kakul 19/04, Balakot 23/02, Parachinar 20/01, Bannu 25/07, Cherat 14/04, DI Khan City 25/09.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -04°c in Kalam and -03°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

15 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

15 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

16 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

16 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

16 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

16 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

16 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

16 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan