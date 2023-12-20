Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted the mainly cold and dry weather in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said, "Moderate foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning."

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of KP: Peshawar 23/06, Chitral 17/-01, Timergara 20/00, Dir 19/-02, Mirkhani 17/-02, Kalam 14/-05, Drosh 14/01, Saidu Sharif 21/01, Pattan 21/14, Malam Jabba 10/-02, Takht Bhai 23/02, Kakul 18/01, Balakot 20/02, Parachinar 16/01, Bannu 25/06, Cherat 16/05, DI Khan City 27/07.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

