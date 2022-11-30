UrduPoint.com

Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Cold and dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in hilly areas and upper parts of the province.

It said that moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during late night and morning hours. Hence, travelers on the motorway and national highways are advised to avoid unnecessary travelling and adopt precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05, Chitral 19/00, Timergara 23/04, Dir 21/01, Mirkhani 20/01, Kalam 17/-3, Drosh 19/04, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 24/13, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 23/06, Kakul 21/04, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 21/03, Bannu 27/06, Cherat 19/07 and D.I. Khan 27/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

App/vak

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

10 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

10 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

10 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.